TEXT-S&P ratings - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.

June 07 -

Ratings -- Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ---------- 07-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/B Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 423325

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 B-/B B-/B

14-Oct-2011 B/B B/B

13-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

08-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B

27-May-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

21-Dec-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

15-Dec-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

