TEXT-S&P cuts Greek Telco OTE to 'B-';outlook negative

We currently believe there is at least a one-in-three chance that Greece will exit the eurozone. We expect GDP to decline by about 5% in 2012 following a drop of about 7% in 2011. Other rising country risks in Greece are detailed in our recent “Credit FAQ: Sovereign Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone”, published June 4, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

In our base-case assessment, we forecast that, as of March 31, 2012, OTE’s cash and short-term investments of EUR1.556 billion and expected free cash flow generation in 2012 will likely be sufficient to address its upcoming debt maturities of EUR757 million in September 2012 and EUR900 million in February 2013. However, to repay the EUR1.2 billion due in August 2013, we think OTE would likely need to complete further material asset disposals and at least partly refinance its upcoming loan maturities.

Nevertheless, the ‘B-’ rating on OTE is one notch higher than our assessment of OTE’s stand-alone credit profile, primarily because we factor in moderate support from OTE’s 40% shareholder, Deutsche Telekom AG (BBB+/Stable/A-2), which fully consolidates OTE in its financial results in line with a shareholder agreement with the Greek government. While we continue to think that Deutsche Telekom might shore up OTE’s liquidity to prevent a payment default, we consider it difficult to assess at this time whether Deutsche Telekom would step in to offset a “drachmification” of OTE’s debt. Under our criteria, such “drachmification” would likely ultimately result in a default.

In our base case, we assume that OTE’s revenues and EBITDA will decline by about 7% in 2012 and by about 6% in 2013, primarily because we expect OTE’s mobile operations to generate materially weaker results in the last three quarters of 2012 and in 2013 than in the first quarter of 2012. Nevertheless, we also assume that OTE’s EBITDA margin, as adjusted by OTE, will remain largely stable at about 34% in the next two years (it was 34.4% in 2011), primarily because we expect that the decline in revenues will be mostly offset by OTE’s continued cost-cutting activities and the agreement with unions to cut salaries by about 11% for a period of three years from the beginning of 2012. Furthermore, we expect OTE’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2012 to remain at its currently moderate level of 2.7x. This is primarily because we assume that OTE will use its entire free cash flow for debt reduction, which will offset the expected decline in EBITDA.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B’. We assess OTE’s liquidity as “less-than-adequate” under our criteria. This is primarily because OTE’s liquidity sources as of March 31, 2012, are likely to exceed its funding needs by only 1.1x in the next 12 months and OTE has not been able to refinance debt since May 2011. We nevertheless see OTE’s so far resilient free cash flow generation as a source of support for OTE’s refinancing plans.

If OTE is unable to address the EUR1.2 billion debt maturity in August 2013 by at least partially refinancing its upcoming loan maturities or through material asset disposals, we could lower OTE’s liquidity profile to “weak” in the next four months.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate OTE’s liquidity sources in the next 12 months at about EUR2.4 billion. These include:

-- Cash balances and short-term investments of EUR1.556 billion, of which we currently consider EUR1.3 billion to be surplus cash, reflecting that a meaningful portion of OTE’s liquidity is needed for working-capital purposes.

-- Sizable funds from operations of about EUR1.1 billion

We estimate OTE’s liquidity needs to be about EUR2.2 billion, including:

-- Materially reduced, albeit still significant, capital expenditures of about EUR0.5 billion annually (EUR717 million in 2011);

-- Debt maturities of EUR757 million in September 2012 and EUR900 million in February 2013.

-- Moderate working-capital requirements. These reflect a potentially weakening payment culture among business and residential customers, in light of further deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and higher unemployment rates in Greece.

In our base case, we estimate that OTE will maintain headroom of at least 10% under the maintenance covenants of its EUR900 million revolver in 2012. We understand the revolver includes two financial covenants, namely that group net debt should not exceed 3x group EBITDA at all times, and that group EBITDA should exceed 5x OTE’s net interest payable at all times.

Most of OTE’s debt was incurred by OTE PLC, a wholly owned and unconditionally guaranteed financing vehicle of OTE, and lent on via intercompany loans to OTE or its subsidiary Cosmote. For this reason, we believe OTE’s debt is not affected by structural subordination. We therefore rate it at ‘B-', the same level as the corporate credit rating on OTE.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade if the likelihood of Greece’s exit from the eurozone continues to increase. In addition, we could lower the long-term credit rating if our assessment of OTE’s liquidity profile weakens. This could result if OTE’s covenant headroom durably shrinks to less than 10%, if OTE is unable to partially refinance its upcoming loan maturities, or if OTE does not bolster liquidity through further asset disposals to address its debt maturity in August 2013. In addition, we could lower the long-term rating if we considered that Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to OTE had weakened.

We could revise the outlook to stable if OTE manages to proactively refinance its large debt maturities in 2012 and 2013. In addition, we would expect OTE to maintain adequate covenant headroom. Finally, to warrant a stable outlook we would likely need to be confident that the likelihood of Greece’s exit from the eurozone had materially declined and that any negative impact from a possible Greek sovereign default would not materially affect our base-case assumptions.

Ratings upside appears limited at this stage, but could result if our view of Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to OTE strengthened, for example thanks to a material increase in its shareholding or other explicit forms of financial support.

Ratings List

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/B B/Negative/B

OTE PLC

Senior Unsecured* B- B

Commercial Paper* B B

*Guaranteed by Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.