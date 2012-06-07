FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Blue Square Re N.V.
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Blue Square Re N.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Blue Square Re N.V. ------------------------------------ 07-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 AA-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg AA-/Stable 07-Jun-2012

