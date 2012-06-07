TEXT-S&P raises ASEAN scale ratings on Malaysia & Petronas

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had raised its ASEAN regional scale rating on Malaysia to ‘axAAA/axA-1+’ from ‘axAA+/axA-1’. Standard & Poor’s also raised its long-term ASEAN scale rating on Malaysia-based oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS) to ‘axAAA’ from ‘axAA+'. These actions are a result of a slight recalibration at the top end of Standard & Poor’s ASEAN rating scale.

At the same time, Standard & Poor’s also affirmed its global scale ratings on Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1) and PETRONAS (foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--).