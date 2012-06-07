TEXT-S&P ratings - Public Power Corp. S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

Ratings -- Public Power Corp. S.A. -------------------------------- 07-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: CC/Negative/-- Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 744431

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--

22-Dec-2011 CCC/-- CCC/--

17-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--

13-May-2011 B/-- B/--

04-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

19-Feb-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--

20-Mar-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

19-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

