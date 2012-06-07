TEXT-S&P ratings - Public Power Corp. S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
Ratings -- Public Power Corp. S.A. -------------------------------- 07-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: CC/Negative/-- Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 744431
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jun-2012 CC/-- CC/--
22-Dec-2011 CCC/-- CCC/--
17-Jun-2011 B-/-- B-/--
13-May-2011 B/-- B/--
04-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
19-Feb-2010 BB+/-- BB+/--
20-Mar-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
19-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
