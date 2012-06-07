FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in U.K. RMBS deal First Flexible (No. 7)
June 7, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in U.K. RMBS deal First Flexible (No. 7)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have applied our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria to First Flexible (No. 7).

-- As a result, we have lowered our ratings on First Flexible (No. 7)’s class B and C notes, and removed them from CreditWatch negative.

-- We have also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on First Flexible (No. 7)’s class A notes.

-- First Flexible (No. 7) is a U.K. RMBS transaction that securitizes mortgages originated by Mortgages Trust.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on the class B and C notes issued by First Flexible (No. 7) PLC to ‘B- (sf)’ from ‘AA (sf)’ and ‘A (sf)', respectively. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on First Flexible (No. 7)’s class A notes. In addition, we removed all the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Dec. 12, 2011 (see list below).

