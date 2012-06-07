TEXT-S&P ratings - Alfa Laval AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Alfa Laval AB ------------------------------------------ 07-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Industrial

machinery, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 015392

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

23-Jan-2012 NR/-- NR/--

28-Apr-2008 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================