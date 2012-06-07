TEXT-Fitch:Stress tests reveal resilient U.S. CMBS ratings

June 07 - ‘AAAsf’ rated U.S. CMBS classes by and large would be able to withstand a hypothetical severe recession and further deterioration in the real estate markets, according to recent stress tests conducted by Fitch Ratings.

While Fitch would expect a significant level of downgrades in a severe stress scenario, Fitch’s prospective analysis shows that 67% of ‘AAAsf’ ratings would remain investment grade rated.

Fitch subjected its rated CMBS to two stress scenarios, severe and moderate, by stressing property cash flows and commercial property capitalization (cap) rates.

Fitch calibrated the severe stress scenario to be significantly worse than Fitch’s expectations. Given that current property cash flows are at or near the trough from the recent recession, the severe stress scenario simulates an extreme peak-to-trough decline in average property cash flow. It further assumes that property cap rates rise from the average market and property specific cap rates used in Fitch’s surveillance analysis. In the severe stress, approximately 85% of ‘AAAsf’ tranches would be able to pay in full with 40% remaining ‘AAAsf’.

Seasoned transactions (2002-2004 vintages) are particularly resilient even in the severe hypothetical scenario with 93% of the ‘AAAsf’ tranches retaining an investment grade rating. In contrast, as expected, more recent vintages (2005-2008) are more susceptible to downgrades in higher levels of hypothetical stress with only 35% of ‘AAAsf’ tranches remaining investment grade in the severe scenario.

In the moderate scenario, Fitch modeled property cash flows to experience a sharp peak-to-trough decline while property cap rates remain similar to those used in Fitch’s surveillance analysis. The moderate scenario would be akin to a severe double-dip recession, in which operating cash flow would decline sharply across all property types. The moderate stress scenario surpasses expected levels of stress beyond Fitch’s current outlook and is in addition to the stress that the collateral has already absorbed during the most recent recession.

In the moderate scenario, all ‘AAAsf’ rated bonds would be able to redeem in full following the stress period. In terms of ratings migration, 77% of ‘AAAsf’ tranches would remain ‘AAAsf’ and only 3% would migrate below investment grade. The rating migration for the moderate scenario is comparable to the actual rating migration experienced during the Global Credit Crisis.

The stress tests were carried out as part of a wider study into how robust global structured finance ratings are to a prolonged economic downturn. Fitch expects to conduct similar stress test reports in the coming months for other structured finance asset classes.

Enhancements that Fitch made to its CMBS rating criteria since the onset of the global credit crisis have resulted in increased transparency and provided for greater rating stability going forward. Approximately 88% of CMBS tranches rated ‘AAAsf’ by Fitch as of January 2008 remain ‘AAAsf’ or were paid in full.

‘US CMBS Stress Test’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

