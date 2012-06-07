TEXT-S&P summary: Dublin Airport Authority PLC

June 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Dublin Airport Authority PLC ------------------ 07-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Ireland

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

26-Nov-2010 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

23-Feb-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

03-Mar-2009 A-/A-1 A-/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Irish airport operator Dublin Airport Authority PLC (DAA) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bbb’, as well as our opinion that there is a “moderate” likelihood that the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DAA in the event of financial distress. The SACP is underpinned by DAA’s “strong” business risk profile, and tempered by its “significant” financial risk profile.

The SACP is supported by the strength of Dublin Airport, which generated about 85% of DAA’s EBITDA in 2011 and which we regard as having a dominant market position in the Irish air transportation market. In addition, we view as favorable Dublin Airport’s regulatory regime, which has supported significant increases in aeronautical tariffs in 2010 (up 26% from 2009) and 2011 (up 7% on 2010). We also view DAA’s implementation of cost-cutting initiatives and its moderate requirements for capital works in the medium term as supportive factors.

The SACP is constrained by the close correlation between passenger traffic, which is mainly origin-and-destination, and the economic environment in Ireland, which we think is likely to remain relatively weak in the near term (see “Ratings On Ireland Affirmed At ‘BBB+/A-2’ On Crisis Response; Outlook Remains Negative,” published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a “moderate” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of DAA‘s:

-- “Important” role for Ireland’s economy, as the main gateway to the country; and

-- “Limited” link with the Irish government, whose policy is that DAA should operate on a commercial basis.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case operating scenario for 2012 incorporates a slight increase in the number of passengers travelling at DAA’s three airports, with total passengers in the year reaching approximately 23 million. This low traffic forecast reflects our view that Ireland and the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) will see GDP contraction until the third quarter, with growth returning in the latter part of the year. Our GDP forecast for 2012, which we view as a key driver for passenger numbers, is 1.2% growth for Ireland and 0% for the eurozone.

We anticipate that, in 2012, DAA’s revenues will remain relatively flat compared with 2011. Although we forecast a slight increase in the revenues generated by the airports, we anticipate that revenues generated by DAA’s airport retailing business, Aer Rianta International (ARI; not rated), will decline by 4% over the period. This could benefit DAA’s EBITDA margin, as ARI’s activities typically attain lower profitability than DAA’s airport operations. However, as ARI is considering expanding in other parts of its business, we assume that DAA’s EBITDA margin will remain relatively stable in 2012.

The government announced on May 9, 2012, that it plans to separate Shannon Airport from DAA and join it with Shannon Development to form a single entity. The terms and timing of this transfer have not yet been decided, and we have therefore not incorporated this event into our base-case operating scenario. Shannon Airport contributed less than 5% of DAA’s consolidated EBITDA in 2011. A separation would marginally reduce DAA’s earnings, although it would be slightly beneficial in terms of its EBITDA margin. It could also lead to an increase in competitive pressures, mainly for Cork Airport.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario for DAA in 2012 includes a slight decrease in the company’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt level. This reflects the gradual amortization of DAA’s debt, as well as a slight increase in cash balances. We anticipate that adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt will remain close to 16% in 2012, and that DAA’s capital expenditures (capex) will remain moderate. We do not forecast any shareholder distributions to be made in the year.

In our view, DAA benefits from financial flexibility thanks to its noncore assets, notably its 20% stake in Dusseldorf Airport. Although Ireland’s review of state assets in 2011 recommended that a sale of noncore assets be considered, this has not been followed by any asset disposal plans and we have therefore not factored this into our base-case scenario.

Given uncertainty on terms and timing, we have also not factored into our base-case cash flow and capital structure scenario the planned separation of Shannon Airport. While a separation would lower DAA’s cash-generation ability, it would also reduce investment needs--Shannon Airport’s capex in 2011 was about the same level as its EBITDA. In our opinion, the impact of a separation on DAA would depend primarily on whether Shannon Airport’s share of DAA’s debt--about EUR100 million--is retained by the airport or assumed by the state, and whether any cash is transferred from DAA to Shannon Airport at the time of separation.

Liquidity

The short term rating on DAA is ‘A-2’. We assess DAA’s liquidity as “strong” under our criteria, underpinned by significant cash balances and modest debt repayments in the medium term. We estimate that liquidity sources will cover uses by about 6x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, and we forecast that this ratio will remain more than 1x for the following 12 months.

We calculate total sources of liquidity of approximately EUR700 million over the next 12 months, comprising:

-- Surplus cash and cash equivalents of about EUR435 million;

-- Forecast FFO of about EUR115 million; and

-- Availability of EUR150 million under a revolving credit facility expiring in December 2016. DAA also benefits from an undrawn EUR150 million facility maturing in July 2012. Given the short-term nature of the latter commitment, we exclude it from our liquidity calculations.

We assess liquidity uses over the period of about EUR120 million, comprising:

-- Maturing debt of about EUR20 million; and

-- Forecast investments and working capital needs of about EUR100 million.

We do not forecast any dividend payments in 2012.

We understand that DAA’s financing, including its undrawn bank lines, is free of financial covenants and rating triggers. However, its European Investment Bank facilities--which account for one-half of outstanding debt--could be renegotiated if DAA were privatized.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that DAA’s financial risk profile could deteriorate if passenger traffic at its airports is not sustained in the near term. We believe that the company’s financial risk profile would also come under pressure if economic and political conditions in Ireland deteriorated, since DAA is 100% owned by the Republic of Ireland and the vast majority of its earnings is regulated and originates domestically.

In addition, the planned separation of Shannon Airport from DAA could further weaken DAA’s credit metrics, notably if it includes the provision of cash to Shannon Airport by DAA and takes place in the near term, when DAA’s credit metrics are at the lower end of what we consider to be commensurate with the current rating.

We could consider negative rating action if adjusted FFO to debt fell to less than about 15%, for instance due to a weaker economic environment than we currently forecast, or to changes in DAA’s structure. We could also lower the ratings if the owner or management of DAA changed financial policy to entail a material reduction in the surplus cash balances that currently support DAA’s “significant” financial risk profile and “strong” liquidity. Furthermore, downward rating pressure could arise if DAA’s profitability weakened to a level no longer commensurate with our assessment of a “strong” business risk profile.

Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if Ireland’s macroeconomic and political environment stabilizes, if passenger traffic at Dublin airport begins to increase, and profitability continues to improve.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Dublin Airport Authority Short-Term Rating Raised To ‘A-2’ On Implementation Of New Criteria; L-T ‘BBB’ Rating Affirmed, May 23, 2012

-- Methodology: Short Term/Long Term Ratings Linkage Criteria for Corporate and Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012

-- Ratings On Ireland Affirmed At ‘BBB+/A-2’ On Crisis Response; Outlook Remains Negative, April 26, 2012

-- No Fast Lane Out Of Europe’s Recession, April 4, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008