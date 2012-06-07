TEXT-Fitch assigns Phoenix Funding 5 RMBS final ratings

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Phoenix Funding 5 Limited final ratings, as follows:

EUR class A1 assigned ‘A+sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR class A2 assigned ‘A+sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR class A3 assigned ‘A+sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR class Z assigned ‘NRsf’

This transaction is a securitisation of Irish mortgage assets that were originated by KBC Bank Ireland (KBCI) and KBC Mortgage Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBCI. The issuer, Phoenix Funding 5 Limited, is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Ireland.

The ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting processes adopted by KBCI, the capabilities of the named servicer and special servicer, KBCI, as well as the financial and legal structure.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled “EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria” and “EMEA Criteria Addendum - Ireland Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions”, both dated August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com. In addition, given the ongoing developments in the Irish Mortgage market, Fitch has made adjustments in its analysis for foreclosure timings/costs and market value decline assumptions. Further details will be provided in the new issue report.

KBCI provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. The vast majority of standard data fields were provided in the data tape, but KBCI was unable to provide specific information on adverse credit history and new build status. Fitch has applied conservative assumptions, adjusting base default probabilities upwards or base recovery rates downwards accordingly.

Furthermore, Fitch carried out a file review of selected loans at the premises of KBCI, Dublin, in April 2012. The files were in administrative order. In Fitch’s opinion the data provided for analysis was of adequate quality.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, pre-payment speeds and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that all of the class A notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

The new issue report includes a model implied rating sensitivity analysis to changes in the key underlying assumptions made in the rating process. The report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.