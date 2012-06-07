TEXT-S&P rtg actions in UK RMBS Residential Mortgage Securities 25

In line with these criteria, we have based our analysis on the original loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of the collateral, which has positively affected our calculation of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) in the pool. However, this is counteracted by the increase in our weighted-average loss severity (WALS), due to the application of our updated market value declines assumptions.

The level of credit enhancement continues to increase across all classes of notes because: the liabilities continue to pay sequentially, the reserve fund is not amortizing at present, and the level of excess spread continues to increase.

In our cash flow analysis, we have applied various stresses, to account for any potential interest rate exposure that may arise during the life of the transaction. We have applied a basis risk haircut to account for the timing mismatch that arises between the interest rates on the notes, resetting quarterly, and the interest rates on the three-month LIBOR-linked loans, resetting monthly. We have also stressed for the basis risk that arises from the assets that pay interest on the one-month Bank of England base rate, and have given no benefit to the margin on standard variable-rate loans.

The class M1-Dfrd, M2-Dfrd, B1-Dfrd, B2-Dfrd, and B3-Dfrd notes are deferrable-interest notes. As such, we rate them based on the ultimate payment of principal and interest. Under our updated methodology and assumptions, we do not consider the credit enhancement levels available to the class M2-Dfrd, B2-Dfrd, and B3-Dfrd notes to be commensurate with our previous ratings. Therefore, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these classes of notes. We have differentiated between our ratings on the class B2-Dfrd and B3-Dfrd notes, in line with the level of credit enhancement available to them.

Based on the transaction’s current performance and credit enhancement levels, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A1, A2, M1-Dfrd, and B1-Dfrd notes.

Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level, for time horizons of one year and three years, under moderate stress conditions is in line with our 2010 credit stability criteria.

Residential Mortgage Securities 25 closed in October 2010. It is backed by a pool of first-ranking, nonconforming, buy-to-let, and prime residential mortgage loans secured over properties in England, Scotland, and Wales. The loans were originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co. LLC, Kensington Mortgage GroupCo Ltd., and Money Partners Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Residential Mortgage Securities 25 PLC

GBP195.1 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

M2-Dfrd A (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B2-Dfrd B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg

B3-Dfrd B- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A1 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 AAA (sf) AAA (sf)/Watch Neg

M1-Dfrd AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg

B1-Dfrd BBB (sf) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg