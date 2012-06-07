FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes bankruptcy enterprise valuation & recovery case studies report
June 7, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes bankruptcy enterprise valuation & recovery case studies report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has published the inaugural edition of a U.S. bankruptcy case study series that provides in-depth reviews of 40 U.S. bankruptcy cases including details of enterprise valuation and recovery distributions by creditor seniority.

Fitch observed that higher cash flows after emergence from bankruptcy were forecasted by debtors that used the reorganization period to eliminate legacy liabilities, such as high labor costs or lawsuit liabilities. On the other hand, lower post-emergence cash flows were projected among the companies that had obsolete products or remained mired in deep cyclical downturns.

Other key trends observed in the case study sample included the superior recovery benefits of holding first lien collateral and very frequent liquidations of retailers. Six of seven retailers in the study liquidated rather than reorganizing as going concerns.

For further information, please refer to Fitch’s new special report, ‘Case Studies in Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries’ dated June 7, 2012 and available on FitchResearch.com

