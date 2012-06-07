FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects 'B+' long term rtg type on JSC Oil Insurance Co
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P corrects 'B+' long term rtg type on JSC Oil Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had corrected its ratings on JSC Oil Insurance Co by withdrawing the ‘B+’ foreign currency long-term counterparty credit rating and assigning its ‘B+’ local currency financial strength rating to NSK. The rating type was presented incorrectly in our database.

The ‘B+’ local currency long-term issuer credit rating and ‘kzBBB’ Kazakhstan national scale ratings remain unchanged.

RATINGS LIST

Rating Withdrawn

To From

JSC Oil Insurance Co

Foreign Currency Counterparty Credit Rating

NR B+/Stable/--

New Rating

To From

JSC Oil Insurance Co

Local Currency Financial Strength Rating

B+/Stable/-- NR

