TEXT-S&P ratings - JSC Oil Insurance Co

June 07 -

Ratings -- JSC Oil Insurance Co ----------------------------------- 07-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kazakhstan

Local currency B+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 B+/-- NR/--

02-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg B+/Stable 07-Jun-2012