TEXT-S&P ratings - JSC Oil Insurance Co

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- JSC Oil Insurance Co ----------------------------------- 07-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kazakhstan
Local currency B+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jun-2012 B+/-- NR/--
02-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg B+/Stable 07-Jun-2012