TEXT-Fitch rates Carraro India's additional bank loan
June 8, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Carraro India's additional bank loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Carraro India Pvt Ltd’s additional INR360m long-term bank loan a ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’ rating.

Carraro India’s outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR830m term loan: ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR1,500m fund-based limits: ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

- INR780m non-fund-based limits: ‘Fitch A2+(ind)’

For a complete rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, “Carraro India Rated at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable”, dated 28 May 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

