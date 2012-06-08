FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P keeps HSBC Insurance (Asia) 'A+' ratings on watch neg
June 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P keeps HSBC Insurance (Asia) 'A+' ratings on watch neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 08 -

Overview

-- HSBC Holdings has entered into an agreement to sell the general insurance portfolio of Hong Kong-based HSBC Insurance to AXA Group.

-- The proposed deal could weaken HSBC Insurance’s stand-alone credit profile and role within the group following the portfolio transfer.

-- We are keeping our ‘A+’ local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services maintained the CreditWatch status of Hong Kong-based HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. We kept the ‘A+’ local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were first placed on March 8, 2012. We also kept the ‘cnAAA’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

