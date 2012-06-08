TEXT-S&P keeps Hang Seng General 'A+' rtgs on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

Overview

-- Hang Seng Bank Limited entered into an agreement in March 2012 to sell Hong Kong-based Hang Seng General to QBE Insurance Group.

-- We believe the proposed deal could weaken Hang Seng General’s overall credit profile.

-- We are keeping our ‘A+’ local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services maintained the CreditWatch status of Hong Kong-based Hang Seng General Insurance (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. The ‘A+’ local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on the company remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were first placed on March 8, 2012. We also maintained the CreditWatch status of the ‘cnAAA’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the company.

Rationale

The CreditWatch status reflects our view that Hang Seng General’s credit profile could deteriorate following a proposal by Hang Seng Bank Limited (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) to sell the company to QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (local currency A/Stable/--; core subsidiaries rated A+/Stable/--). We no longer assess Hang Seng General as a strategically important member of the HSBC Group.

We believe the proposed deal would enhance QBE Insurance’s overall presence and competitive advantage in Hong Kong’s competitive general insurance market. QBE Insurance already has a significant share of this market. However, Hang Seng General’s credit profile could weaken if the company’s business profile and financial profile deteriorate after the sale has been completed or the relationship with the QBE group is not strong enough to have the ratings equalized under our group rating methodology.