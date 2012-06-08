TEXT-S&P afrms Samara Oblast at 'BB+/ruAA+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

Overview

-- Russian Samara Oblast has limited budgetary flexibility and predictability, low economic wealth in an international context, and pressure from infrastructure development needs.

-- The oblast enjoys a modest debt burden, positive liquidity, and a moderate budgetary performance.

-- We are affirming our ‘BB+/ruAA+’ ratings on Samara Oblast and the ‘3’ recovery rating on the oblast’s unsecured debt is unchanged.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that in 2012-2014 continued economic growth and conservative revenue budgeting will allow Samara Oblast to absorb expenditure pressure without affecting its sound liquidity position.

Rating Action

On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term issuer credit and ‘ruAA+’ Russia national scale ratings on Russian Samara Oblast. The outlook is stable.

The ‘3’ recovery rating on Samara Oblast’s unsecured debt is unchanged.

Rationale

The ratings on Samara Oblast reflect our view of its limited budgetary flexibility and predictability within a developing and unbalanced institutional framework, as well as its low economic wealth in an international context and pressure from infrastructure development needs. The ratings are supported by our expectation of its modest debt burden, positive liquidity, and a moderate budgetary performance.

Similar to those of many Russian peers, Samara Oblast’s financial indicators have limited predictability, owing to dependence on federal transfers and tax allocation, as well as a lack of reliable long-term financial planning. We expect about 90% of the oblast’s total revenues to come from state-regulated taxes and transfers from the federal government in the medium term. Revenue predictability is further hindered by exposure to the volatility of oil prices and the tax allocation policies of the oblast’s largest taxpayers. In 2011, subsidiaries of OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft (BBB-/Stable/--) accounted for about 10% of the oblast’s tax revenues.