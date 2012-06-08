TEXT-Fitch migrates CI Builders to non-monitored

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based CI Builders Private Ltd’s (CBPL) National Long-Term ‘Fitch B(ind)’ rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional addition rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of CBPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified CBPL’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR39m term loan: migrated to ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B(ind)’

- INR130m fund based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch B(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B(ind)’

- INR0.60m non-fund-based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)'