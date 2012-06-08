TEXT-Fitch:No effect on French ABS performance due to increased consumer over-indebtedness

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the annual number of files submitted to French over-indebtedness (OI) commissions has increased repeatedly during the past few years. Fitch believes that given the current economic environment, this trend will continue.

Despite this trend and an increase in the level of delinquencies since 2009, linked to the deterioration of the macro-economic environment and in particular to the increase of the unemployment rate, French consumer securitisation transactions have performed within their base cases.

At a transactional level, these loans are tagged as defaulted loans. All else being equal, Fitch does not believe that the increase in OI borrowers would necessarily result in an increase in the overall default rate. This is because the OI process can be compared to the restructuring of a borrower’s debt, without which, the borrower would likely have defaulted anyway.

As part of its ongoing monitoring of French consumer ABS deals, Fitch receives OI data as well as ‘standard’ defaults. The agency reviews any deviation from Fitch’s base case assumptions.

