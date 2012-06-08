FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops DSL Hydrowatt's ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 8, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops DSL Hydrowatt's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ rating on DSL Hydrowatt Limited’s (DSLH) INR571m long-term project bank loans, INR9m cash credit facility, and INR30m letter of credit/bank guarantee.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DSLH’s instruments.

Fitch migrated DSLH’s debt rating to the non-monitored category in December 2011. For more information please refer to the commentary entitled, ‘Fitch Migrates DSL Hydrowatt to “Non Monitored” Category’, dated 2 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.