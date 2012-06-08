TEXT-Fitch drops DSL Hydrowatt's ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ rating on DSL Hydrowatt Limited’s (DSLH) INR571m long-term project bank loans, INR9m cash credit facility, and INR30m letter of credit/bank guarantee.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DSLH’s instruments.

Fitch migrated DSLH’s debt rating to the non-monitored category in December 2011. For more information please refer to the commentary entitled, ‘Fitch Migrates DSL Hydrowatt to “Non Monitored” Category’, dated 2 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.