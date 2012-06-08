FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Fage Dairy Industry S.A.
June 8, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Fage Dairy Industry S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Fage Dairy Industry S.A. ------------------------------- 08-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Dairy farms

Mult. CUSIP6: 303108

Mult. CUSIP6: 303109

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--

21-Dec-2007 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR130 mil 7.50% bnds due 01/15/2015 B/WatchN 10-Feb-2012

US$150 mil 9.875% bnds due 02/01/2020 B/WatchN 10-Feb-2012

