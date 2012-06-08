TEXT-S&P ratings - Fage Dairy Industry S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 -
Ratings -- Fage Dairy Industry S.A. ------------------------------- 08-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Dairy farms
Mult. CUSIP6: 303108
Mult. CUSIP6: 303109
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--
21-Dec-2007 B-/-- B-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR130 mil 7.50% bnds due 01/15/2015 B/WatchN 10-Feb-2012
US$150 mil 9.875% bnds due 02/01/2020 B/WatchN 10-Feb-2012