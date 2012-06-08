TEXT-S&P places Fage Dairy Industry 'B' ratings on watch negative

Rationale

The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our view that Fage could be negatively affected by the potential withdrawal of the Hellenic Republic (Greece; CCC/Stable/C) from the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), which we believe has at least a one-in-three chance of occurring following Greek parliamentary elections on June 17, 2012.

A meaningful deterioration in the Greek economy following an exit from the eurozone would cause demand for Fage’s products to fall in Greece and could disrupt the company’s Greek operations through a meaningful increase in customer nonpayment and potential supply chain disruptions. We note, however, that Fage’s European operations obtain some raw materials--including cow’s milk--from non-Greek sources.

In our view, finding sufficient alternate suppliers to mitigate these factors on acceptable terms could be difficult due to the probable adoption of a new, weak currency by Greece if it leaves the eurozone. Fage had about EUR230 million total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Declining demand could weaken Fage’s financial profile following a eurozone exit, potentially placing pressure on the company’s “adequate” liquidity.

We understand that about 50% of Fage’s sales occur in the U.S. and 30% occur in Greece. However, we also understand that 50% of sales are generated from assets located in Greece (including exports from Greece to other parts of the European Union). In addition, we believe weakening macroeconomic conditions across Europe could reduce demand for Fage’s products.

Liquidity

Fage’s liquidity is “adequate,” according to our criteria. We estimate that the company’s sources of cash will exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

We anticipate the following sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012:

-- Cash of EUR24 million;

-- Forecast annual funds from operations of about EUR40 million; and

-- A $50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring in 2016.

We anticipate the following uses of liquidity as of the same date:

-- Short-term borrowings of EUR27 million;

-- Annual capital expenditures of EUR20 million-EUR25 million in the next couple of years; and

-- Marginally negative working capital outflows of about EUR5 million.

Fage’s next significant debt maturity is not due until 2015, which further supports the “adequate” liquidity position.

We note that the only financial covenant on Fage’s RCF is a springing 1.1x fixed-charge coverage ratio. It would only be triggered if the RCF’s availability drops below the greater of 15% of its maximum availability and $5 million. This covenant is not currently in effect because the RCF has availability in excess of this minimum.

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch negative placement reflects our view that we could lower our ratings on Fage if a Greek exit from the eurozone threatened the company’s “adequate” liquidity and its financial profile.

We could affirm our ratings on Fage and remove them from CreditWatch if we believed that the company could minimize the negative effects of a Greek exit from the eurozone on its liquidity, financial profile, and operations. Supporting this outcome are Fage’s existing access to non-Greek raw materials, its substantial U.S. operations, and its “adequate” liquidity.

We will resolve the CreditWatch negative placement once we have obtained more clarity on events in Greece, including whether the country will remain in the eurozone.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Fage Dairy Industry S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/--

Fage Dairy Industry S.A.

Fage USA Dairy Industry Inc.

Senior Unsecured Debt B/Watch Neg B