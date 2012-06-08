FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch migrates Deccan Charters to non-monitored
June 8, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Deccan Charters to non-monitored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Deccan Charters Limited’s (DCL) ‘Fitch A-(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DCL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated DCL’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR200m long-term loans: migrated to ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A-(ind)’

- INR85m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A2+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(ind)’

- INR50m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A2+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/‘Fitch A2+(ind)'

