TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in U.K. RMBS ResLoC U.K. 2007-1

Today’s rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received. Our analysis reflects the application of our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see “U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 9, 2011).

Additionally, the rating actions outlined below are also due to the fact that the liquidity facility cannot be used to cover shortfalls on any class of notes if the 90+ day arrears breach 19% of the current balance (currently 10.8%). According to our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, the application of defaults is now extended out to year three, increasing the probability of such a trigger being breached, even in lower rating scenarios.

CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

Credit enhancement has more than doubled across all classes of notes due to the deleveraging of the pool and the topping-up of the reserve fund. The transaction is currently paying pro rata, as at the most recent interest payment date the reserve fund has topped up to its required amount of 2.5% of the outstanding note balance (excluding excess spread notes), and thus all of the documented pro rata triggers are now satisfied.

Severe arrears remain low compared with other U.K. nonconforming transactions; 90+ day arrears are currently at 10.8%, down from over 12% at our previous review in July 2011, although total delinquencies increased by 1% over the past quarter, to 18.2%. We expect severe arrears to remain at their current levels, or to increase, due to downside risks for U.K. nonconforming borrowers. This risk has been incorporated in our analysis.

In our analysis, our updated credit adjustments resulting from the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria have led to a lower weighted-average foreclosure frequency but a higher weighted-average loss severity, due to an increase in our market value decline assumptions. Overall, these factors have led to an increase in the required credit enhancement at each rating level, as per our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

COUNTERPARTIES

The liquidity facility documentation does not comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. We have analyzed the transaction, both with and without the benefit of the liquidity facility and the ratings on the notes are capped at the level of the issuer credit rating (ICR) on the liquidity facility provider--in this instance, Lloyds TSB Bank (A/Stable/A-1).

In addition, the language in the currency and basis swap agreements does not comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria. The non-compliance of the swap documents results in the ratings on the notes also being capped at the ICR on the swap provider plus one notch--in this instance, Morgan Stanley (A-/Negative/A-2).

CREDIT STABILITY

According to our credit stability analysis, the maximum projected deterioration we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years, under moderate stress conditions, is in line with our credit stability criteria (see “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published on May 3, 2010).

RATING ACTIONS

We have lowered to ‘BBB- (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A3 notes following our cash flow analysis and the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria.

We have also lowered our ratings on the class M1 and B1 notes to ‘BB (sf)’ and ‘BB- (sf)’ respectively, as the increase in credit enhancement for these notes has not risen sufficiently to mitigate the increase in the required credit coverage at their current rating level.

We have lowered our ratings on the class C1 and D1 notes to ‘B (sf)’ and ‘B- (sf)’ respectively, based on the outcome of our credit and cash flow analysis.

We have affirmed our ‘B- (sf)’ rating on the class E1 notes, as credit enhancement has increased sufficiently.

We have also affirmed our ‘CCC (sf)’ ratings on the class E2 and F1 excess spread notes. We do not anticipate these notes to pay down, given the lack of excess spread in the transaction.

ResLoC U.K. 2007-1 is backed by U.K. nonconforming residential mortgages originated by Advantage (the trading name of Morgan Stanley Bank International Ltd.), GMAC-RFC Ltd., Amber Homeloans Ltd., and Victoria Mortgage Funding Ltd.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

ResLoC U.K. 2007-1 PLC

EUR395.5 Million, GBP485.795 Million, And $303.7 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

E1b B- (sf)

E2b CCC (sf)

F1b CCC (sf)

Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A3a BBB- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A3b BBB- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A3c BBB- (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Neg

M1a BB (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

M1b BB (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

B1a BB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

B1b BB- (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg

C1a B (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

C1b B (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Neg

D1a B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg

D1b B- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg