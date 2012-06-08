FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Rosevrobank & Locko at 'B+';outlook stable
June 8, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Rosevrobank & Locko at 'B+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rosevrobank’s (REB) and Locko-bank’s (Locko) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B+’ with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmations reflect the banks’ solid profitability; satisfactory asset quality following the gradual resolution of problems generated through the crisis; and currently comfortable liquidity positions.

At the same time, the banks’ ratings are constrained by their limited franchises (focused primarily on the Moscow region); small size and resulting high balance-sheet concentrations; and some concerns about asset quality (primarily related to Locko) and the sustainability of cheap customer funding (REB). Additional risks relate to recent and further budgeted growth, and potential resultant pressure on capitalisation, which is already quite tight at both banks.

