TEXT-Fitch:California office property drives U.S. CMBS late-pays higher

June 08 - A large, high-profile office property in California drove the third-straight monthly increase for U.S. CMBS delinquencies, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays rose 12 basis points (bps) in May to 8.65% from 8.53% in April. Driving the increase was the failed modification attempt of a $470 million loan secured by Two California Plaza, a prominent 54-story, 1.3 million square-foot (sf) office tower in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

Also driving the increase this past month was the addition of the $194 million Marriott Waikiki to the index, which sent hotel delinquencies almost 100 bps higher month-over-month.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 11.35% (from 11.64% in April);

--Hotel: 11.15% (from 10.20%);

--Industrial: 10% (from 9.34%);

--Office: 8.64% (from 8.36%);

--Retail: 7.45% (from 7.39%).

