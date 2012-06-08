TEXT-Fitch places Abertis on rating watch negative following Spanish downgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch Ratings has placed Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A.’s (Abertis) ‘A-’ Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes’ rating and ‘F2’ Short-term IDR on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions follow the agency’s downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating to ‘BBB’ with Negative Outlook.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within three months on completion of its annual review of Abertis. The ratings may be downgraded depending on the agency’s assessment of four key factors: the impact on Abertis’s Spanish business of the weakening Spanish economy; the company’s recently announced acquisition activity on its operating and financial profile; its ability to manage refinancing and liquidity risk over the next two years; and its ability to deleverage in line with Fitch’s previous assumptions.

On 30 January 2012 Fitch affirmed Abertis’s ratings at ‘A-'/Stable/‘F2’, providing an overview of its rationale as to why the sovereign downgrade on 27 January 2012 did not warrant rating action on the company or its debt at that time. The agency noted that a continued deterioration in macroeconomic conditions in Spain would continue to inform Fitch’s financial analysis underpinning Abertis’s ratings, and the agency now considers such macroeconomic conditions to have further deteriorated. Fitch will reflect its revised expectations for the Spanish economy over the next few years in the analysis it undertakes in concluding the annual review.

Fitch’s analysis will continue to take into account dividend income from business interests financed on a non-recourse basis, albeit it will still focus its analysis on those businesses held on and financed by the company’s balance sheet given the relative scale of cash flows from these businesses as compared to dividends earned from its non-recourse holdings. Nevertheless, the company’s recently announced acquisition activities will, if successfully concluded, diversify its international exposure to some degree, providing some mitigation to the deteriorating environment in Spain.

Fitch will reassess the company’s liquidity position, and dependence on credit lines from banks whose own credit profiles have come under pressure. At the last review, Fitch concluded that the company’s liquidity profile was strong, largely on account of its healthy cash position and forecast at that time.

Fitch understands that Abertis still aims to reduce leverage significantly over the next few years. The agency will renew its analysis of the company’s ability to realise deleveraging in the context of recent acquisition and share buy-back activity.