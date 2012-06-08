FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
#Credit Markets
June 8, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ------- 08-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 830505

Mult. CUSIP6: 83050W

Mult. CUSIP6: 83050X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

05-Feb-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

