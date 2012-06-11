TEXT-S&P afrms Saudi-Based Dar Al Arkan at 'B+';otlk stbl

The rating also reflects DAAR’s financial risk profile, which we consider to be “aggressive” owing to relatively high financial leverage, significant debt coming due within the next two months--now mitigated by existing cash balances--and what we consider as the company’s below-average governance structure and processes by international standards.

These weaknesses are partly offset, in our view, by Saudi Arabia’s favorable demographics, economic fundamentals, and structural undersupply of affordable housing, together with DAAR’s fairly strong market position, large and conservatively valued land bank, market knowledge, and consistently high margins.

Given significant debt maturities looming in 2012, the company has prioritized cash flow generation, which was evident up to the first quarter of 2012, when land acquisitions were kept to a mere minimum and accounts receivable fell significantly from their peak in the first quarter of 2011. Under our base-case scenario, we assume stable revenue and margins for the remainder of 2012 and 2013. We anticipate a continued improvement in leverage metrics with the current fully adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.6x already consistent with the rating.

As of March 31, 2012, the company had total debt, adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s, of SAR4.5 billion (US$1.2 billion).

Liquidity

We view DAAR’s current liquidity position as “less than adequate,” under our criteria, with a ratio of cash sources to uses of above 1.0x. We consider SAR300 million of cash balances to be required as maintenance cash and therefore not available for debt repayment.

We estimate the following sources of cash in the coming 12 months:

-- A Cash balance at March 31, 2012, of SAR3,116 million (including SAR300 million of maintenance cash);

-- SAR742 million from the land sale to SABIC;

-- New bank loans of SAR563 million;

-- Estimated 12 month operating cash flow of at least SAR1 billion.

This compares with the following uses of cash in the coming 12 months:

-- Short-term debt maturities of SAR4,711 million;

-- Dividend payments, which we expect to resume in 2013, although we consider them as discretionary given that the company did not pay dividends in 2011 and 2012 to help strengthen its liquidity position.

We could revise our liquidity descriptor if we asses that liquidity has improved after the refinancing of the SAR3.75 billion sukuk, depending among other things on the extent of land acquisitions going forward. Covenants include maintaining minimum shareholders’ equity of $2.3 billion, maximum total liabilities to total assets of 65%, and a minimum current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) of 1.1x. As of Dec. 31, 2011, these were about $4.1 billion, 35%, and 1.1x respectively. Although headroom under the current ratio covenant is very tight, we don’t expect a breach under our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our understanding that the company now has sufficient liquidity to repay the SAR3.75 billion sukuk that falls due July 16, 2012. To maintain the rating, we expect the company to maintain debt to EBITDA below 4.0x and cash flow from operations to debt in the midteens, while continuing to invest in the land bank and in rental properties.

We could raise the ratings if we consider that the company can consistently maintain “adequate” liquidity as per our definition, debt to EBITDA below 3.5x (versus 3.6x for the last 12 months to March 31, 2012), and cash flow from operations to debt of above 20% (after 65.2% for the 12 months to March 31, 2012).

We could lower the ratings if the company fails to maintain the above ratio targets.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action

To From

Dar Al Arkan

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--

Dar Al Arkan International Sukuk Co. II

Senior Unsecured* B+ B+/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by Dar Al Arkan