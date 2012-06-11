FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns program rtgs to Maybank's MTN program
June 11, 2012 / 9:27 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns program rtgs to Maybank's MTN program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned the following program ratings to the US$5 billion multicurrency medium-term note (MTN) program of Malayan Banking Bhd. (Maybank; A-/Stable/A-2):

-- ‘A-’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term issue ratings to senior unsecured notes under the program.

-- ‘BBB+’ long-term issue rating to lower Tier 2 subordinated notes under the program.

The rating on the senior unsecured notes is identical to the issuer credit rating on Maybank to reflect the unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the instruments. The one-notch difference between the rating on the lower Tier 2 subordinated notes and the issuer credit rating reflects the subordinated but interest-non-deferral nature of the instruments. The bank will use the proceeds of the notes for working capital, general banking, and other corporate purposes.

Maybank may issue index-linked notes under the program. Under Standard & Poor’s rating criteria, we do not rate bonds if principal payments are linked to fluctuations in equity or commodity prices, or in equity or commodity indices.

