TEXT-S&P ratings - Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd. ----------------------- 11-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency BB+/Stable/--

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jun-2012 BB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BB+/Stable 11-Jun-2012