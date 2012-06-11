FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd. ----------------------- 11-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency BB+/Stable/--

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jun-2012 BB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BB+/Stable 11-Jun-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.