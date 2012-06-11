FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Greentown China Holdings Ltd.
June 11, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Greentown China Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Greentown China Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 11-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 39576Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

20-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--

22-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

23-Apr-2009 B+/-- B+/--

03-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 9.00% senior nts due 11/08/2013 CCC/WatchP 26-Apr-2012

