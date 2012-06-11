TEXT-S&P puts Greentown 'CCC+' rating on watch positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

Overview

-- We believe the liquidity pressure on Greentown, a China-based property developer, is likely to ease following a proposed cash infusion from Wharf.

-- We are uncertain if the cash injection will change the company’s aggressive financial management and its high financial leverage.

-- We are placing our ‘CCC+’ long-term corporate credit rating and our ‘cnCCC+’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the company on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We are also placing our ‘CCC’ issue rating and ‘cnCCC’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown’s outstanding notes on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rating Action

On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed the following ratings on China-based property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with positive implications:

-- the ‘CCC+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Greentown;

-- the ‘CCC’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes;

-- the ‘cnCCC+’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Greentown; and

-- the long-term ‘cnCCC’ Greater China credit scale rating on the company’s notes.

Rationale

We placed the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect our view that Greentown’s liquidity pressure is likely to ease following the proposed sale of equity and convertible securities to Hong Kong-based Wharf (Holdings) Ltd. (not rated). The CreditWatch placement also reflects our uncertainty about whether Wharf’s cash injection will prompt a change in Greentown’s aggressive financial management and its high financial leverage.