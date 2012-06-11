FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms TS Lago One GmbH
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms TS Lago One GmbH

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed TS Lago One GmbH’s (TS Lago) class A notes, as follows:

Class A (ISIN DE000A0AEHR9): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation follows a review of the transaction’s performance. TS Lago is a true sale securitisation of German residential mortgage loans originated by Commerzbank AG.

As of April 2012, the outstanding portfolio balance was EUR8,390.9m. Of the portfolio, 43% has been repaid since closing in December 2008. The reduction of the pool balance is mainly due to prepayments (24.2%) and scheduled amortisation (11.3%). Further, TS Lago has received EUR509.2m (3.5%) from Commerzbank under Commerzbank’s repurchase option. The repurchase option is used to mainly buy back loans that are more than 90 days in arrears.

Furthermore, the transaction features a separate order of priority, with principal collections being allocated fully sequentially. Through the amortisation of the class A notes, credit enhancement has increased to 26.1% in April 2012 from 15.0% at closing.

The transaction’s performance is in line with the agency’s expectations, delinquencies have been stable and low. The favourable economic environment in Germany suggests a stable performance in the future. Since most loans more than 90 days in arrears have been repurchased by Commerzbank no loss has occurred so far.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.