FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: RAGHSA S.A.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: RAGHSA S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- RAGHSA S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Heavy

construction,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--

31-Dec-1998 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on RAGHSA S.A. reflect the company’s vulnerable business risk and highly leveraged financial risk. Limits to the rating include RAGHSA’s exposure to Argentina’s volatile economy and institutions, the company’s aggressive expansion plan, its small scale of operations compared with other industry players, and its weak credit metrics, stemming from a highly leveraged balance sheet. Our expectation that the company will consolidate its office rental business partially offsets these factors, as do its debt maturities, which were recently extended, and its successful track record in the residential real estate development segment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.