TEXT-Fitch affirms Omni S.A. Credito,Financiamento e Investimento's national ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the following ratings of Omni S.A. Credito, Financiamento e Investimento (Omni):

--National long-term rating ‘BBB-(bra)'; Outlook Stable;

--National short-term rating ‘F3(bra)'.

Omni’s national ratings reflect the institution’s good systems and risk controls, as well as its experience in auto financing (mostly used cars, trucks and utility vehicles up to 25 years old, as well as new and used motorcycles) to the lower purchasing power ‘C’ and ‘D’ classes, a segment with relatively lower competition. The ratings also take into account Omni’s higher spreads and delinquency, as well as its smaller size compared with its peers. The ratings also consider Omni’s high leverage, the intrinsic relatively higher risk of its core segment, still limited access to long-term funding sources, higher income and business concentrations (as is typical of its peers) and greater susceptibility to fluctuations in the economy.

Omni’s ratings could benefit from an increase in capitalization, greater funding diversification, and an improvement in credit quality ratios. However,increased leverage, a deterioration of credit quality indicators and, consequently, a worsening in the company’s operating results could lead to a downgrade.

Omni has reported high delinquency ratios, greater than those registered by traditional banks, reflecting the nature of its business and focus on consumer financing to low income classes. Meanwhile, the delinquency is well-monitored and compensated by the high interest rates charged and portfolio diversification in term of issuers although not in term of segments, which Fitch does not expect to deteriorate significantly. Despite a small reduction in 2011, mainly due to tax adjustments, Omni has reported operating income above the average of banks and finance companies focused on consumer finance.

Due to its significant dependence on loan sales to receivables-backed funds (FIDCs) and special guaranteed time deposits (DPGEs), whose limit is fully utilized, funding remains an additional challenge for the finance company, which restricts its flexibility in times of stress. Approximately BRL220 million of the remaining long-term funding is concentrated in resources provided by the shareholder, who is an individual. Omni has studied various funding options, such as the issuance of international bonds, private FIDCs, an increase in interbank CDs (CDIs) or issuing financial notes backed by the loan portfolio. These mechanisms are expected to be tested in 2012, but current market conditions may pose significant challenges to development of an expanded funding policy.

Fitch’s calculation of eligible capital to total risk weighted assets remained at around 9% in 2011, a level considered low by Fitch. The agency includes the loans sold to FIDCs in the total risk weighted assets by a factor of 75%. The amount of its hybrid capital and debt instruments, considered in regulatory capital as Tier 2, is not included in Fitch core capital, although Fitch recognizes the benefits of this additional funding source, which is long-term in nature.

Founded in 1968 as Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios (DTVM), a securities dealer, Omni was converted into a finance company in 1994.