TEXT-S&P summary: POSCO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- POSCO ----------------------------------------- 12-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Blast furnaces

and steel mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 693483

Mult. CUSIP6: 730450

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Oct-2011 A-/-- A-/--

20-Feb-2007 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Korea-based steelmaker POSCO (A-/Negative/--) reflect the company’s leading position in the steel industry in Korea, solid domestic demand for its products, strong cost competitiveness, and relatively higher and more stable profitability through industry cycles than its peers. At the same time, the ratings reflect cyclical and competitive characteristics of the steel industry and deterioration in the company’s financial risk profile over the past two years.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes POSCO’s dominant share of the market, around 40% in Korea, gives it strong pricing power and higher and more stable profitability than its peers. This was especially notable during the deep downturn in the global steel industry cycle in 2009 and mostly recently from the fourth quarter of 2011 through the first quarter of 2012, when the profitability of most of POSCO’s peers declined sharply and some even made significant losses. We expect POSCO to sustain this competitive advantage, although we believe it will narrow in coming years as competitive pressures rise in domestic, regional, and global steel markets.

In our view, demand for steel is solid in Korea, though its export-oriented economy does not insulate it from a global economic slowdown. A growing domestic auto industry absorbs more than 20% of POSCO’s total sales, and a highly competent shipbuilding industry took more than another 10% in 2011. Automobile production in Korea in 2011 grew nearly 10% year on year to a record high as Korean carmakers, including Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC; BBB+/Stable/--) and Kia Motors Corp. (Kia; BBB+/Stable/--), improved their positions in global markets. Also, though the near-term outlook is sluggish for the shipbuilding industry, we expect Korea to maintain the largest share of the world market, at least in the near term, because of technological advances it has made in building high-value-added ships, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, drill ships, and mega-container ships.

In addition, we attribute POSCO’s strong competitiveness to the economies of scale it derives from its large facilities, skilled and productive workforce, and advanced technological capabilities. For example, two of the company’s ironworks in Korea are among the world’s largest steelmaking units. Also, the company’s blast furnace operations feature the world’s highest production efficiency, backed by technologies such as burden distribution control and pulverized coal injection. As a result, the company came first in the 2011 ranking of steelmakers by World Steel Dynamics (WSD), an industry consultant. The company scored highly in many areas, including conversion costs, workforce productivity, and technological innovation.

However, the highly cyclical and competitive characteristics of the global steel industry temper our view of POSCO’s credit quality. Global and domestic economic cycles cause demand for steel to fluctuate in the auto manufacturing, shipbuilding, and construction industries. In our view, rising competitive pressure will likely produce additional challenges. We believe two sources will increasingly challenge the company’s dominance of the domestic market: Hyundai Steel Co. (HSC; BBB-/Stable/--), which has aggressively added capacity, and Japanese and Chinese steel producers.

Given the downswing in the steel industry and a rise in domestic and regional competition, we see little room for improvement in POSCO’s operations in 2012, although the industry could begin to recover later this year. We expect POSCO to grow its EBITDA only 2% this year, reflecting a cyclical trough. In our view, demand for steel remains weak, competitive pressure continues to be high in the region, and the economies of Europe and China feature increased uncertainty. For example, in the first quarter of 2012, POSCO’s operating performance was poor, with operating profit down 41% year on year and 21% quarter on quarter. In the second quarter, increased stability in raw material costs will likely improve operating profit, in our view.

We expect the ratings on POSCO to come under pressure over the next six months unless the company undertakes a significant amount of nondebt financing, because weak industry conditions and macroeconomic uncertainty affecting steel producers globally limit its ability to improve its operations this year. Our base case forecast incorporates an expectation that the ratio of the company’s debt to EBITDA will near 3.0x, based on an assumption that POSCO will raise at least Korean won (KRW) 3.5 trillion through nondebt financing. In our view, POSCO is highly likely to raise the amount this year.

However, we believe POSCO has the flexibility to improve its capital structure if it is willing to do so. In our analysis, POSCO could lower adjusted debt to EBITDA to near or below 3.0x, our trigger for a downgrade, over the next six months through use of nondebt financing, such as asset disposals, to strengthen its capital. We estimate that measures of POSCO’s credit quality would be commensurate with the current rating if the company were to secure at least KRW4.5 trillion in proceeds through nondebt financing this year, including the KRW3.5 trillion we assumed in our scenario for debt to EBITDA of near 3.0x. POSCO has made progress toward lowering its debt to EBITDA through nondebt financing. Still, we see continuing uncertainties about nondebt financing regarding such factors as the company’s willingness and capital market conditions.

Liquidity

POSCO’s liquidity is adequate as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed 1.2x uses this year. We assume POSCO’s sources of liquidity this year will be as follows:

-- KRW6.4 trillion in cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- KRW7.8 trillion in cash flow from operations;

-- KRW3.5 trillion in nondebt financing.

We assume POSCO’s uses of liquidity this year will be as follows:

-- KRW6.3 trillion in planned capital expenditure and equity investment, excluding uncommitted portions, in our view;

-- KRW5.4 trillion in debt due to mature within six months of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Modest dividend distributions.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectations that demand for steel is unlikely to recover sharply in the region and competitive pressure will remain significant this year. As a result, our base case incorporates an assumption that POSCO will achieve an EBITDA margin of around 11% this year, similar to last year--a downturn year, in our view.

We may lower the ratings if debt to EBITDA for POSCO is above 3.0x over the next six months, most likely due to the raising of less than KRW4.5 trillion in proceeds from nondebt financing this year. Also, weaker-than-expected operating performance as a result of slowing demand for steel, rising competitive pressure, and higher raw material costs would likely lead to the ratings downgrade. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 2.5x for a protracted period, possibly as a result of much stronger operating performance than we expect.