TEXT-S&P summary: Aragon (Autonomous Community of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 -
Summary analysis -- Aragon (Autonomous Community of) -------------- 12-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--
30-Jan-2012 A/-- A/--
18-Oct-2011 AA-/-- AA-/--
30-Dec-2009 AA/-- AA/--
27-Dec-2007 AA+/-- AA+/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its rating on the Autonomous Community of Aragon on an “evolving but sound” institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions, according to our criteria, and on our view that the deterioration in Spain’s economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases. The rating also reflects worse-than-expected budgetary performances in 2011, debt burden projections, and liquidity positions.