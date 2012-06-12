FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Aragon (Autonomous Community of)
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Aragon (Autonomous Community of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Aragon (Autonomous Community of) -------------- 12-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

30-Jan-2012 A/-- A/--

18-Oct-2011 AA-/-- AA-/--

30-Dec-2009 AA/-- AA/--

27-Dec-2007 AA+/-- AA+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its rating on the Autonomous Community of Aragon on an “evolving but sound” institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions, according to our criteria, and on our view that the deterioration in Spain’s economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases. The rating also reflects worse-than-expected budgetary performances in 2011, debt burden projections, and liquidity positions.

