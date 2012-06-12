TEXT-Fitch affirms Genting and Genting Singapore at 'A-'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based Genting Berhad’s (Genting) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘A-'.

Fitch has also affirmed Genting’s 52%-owned subsidiary, Genting Singapore PLC’s (GENS) Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at ‘A-’ and its SGD perpetual capital securities at ‘BBB’. The Outlooks for Genting and GENS are Stable.

Genting’s ratings reflect its continued strong market position in the Malaysian and Singaporean gaming markets, high operating margins, and low financial leverage. The ratings also benefit from the company’s modest diversification via its plantation and power businesses. However, the ratings remain constrained by the high capital intensity of the gaming business and by the high levels of minority interests in its key operating subsidiaries.

GENS’s ratings are equalised with Genting’s due to the strong strategic and operational ties between the two entities, with GENS contributing about 50% of Genting’s consolidated EBITDA in 2011.

Genting’s revenue momentum and EBITDA margin weakened in Q112 primarily due to lower win percentages in both Malaysia and Singapore. However, as visitor arrivals continue to hold up, Fitch does not expect Genting’s EBITDA margin to deteriorate materially from the 42% seen in 2011.

Genting was in a net cash position as of end-March 2012. Barring any large new investments, low financial leverage will likely persist as the company should turn free cash flow-positive once it completes its Singapore casino development in 2012. Genting has a track record of deleveraging to a net cash position rapidly after embarking on greenfield projects, driven to some extent by low dividend payouts.

Genting’s financial leverage on a consolidated basis is not directly comparable with that of its peers given the high levels of minority interests in almost all its key operating subsidiaries. However, even after adjusting for this - by treating minority interests as debt - Genting’s net debt/operating EBITDA was low at 1.47x as of end-March 2012.

The presence of minority interests also structurally subordinates debt at the holding company level. However, Fitch views the level of structural subordination to be acceptable given the holding company derives significant management and licensing fees from Genting Malaysia Berhad in addition to cash dividends from other subsidiaries. Fitch estimates that even after accounting for the MYR2bn notes issued in June 2012, dividend and fee income will provide more than 4x coverage of cash interest expense at the holding company level.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that material changes to Genting’s business and financial profiles and policies are not likely. A negative rating action may be taken if Genting makes significant investments in more competitive and volatile gaming assets or divests its non-gaming assets, thereby weakening its overall business profile. Changes to its financial policies leading to net debt adjusted for minority interests to EBITDA being sustained above 2.0x may also put downward pressure on the ratings. Upside potential to the ratings is limited by the capital intensity of the gaming business.

In addition, any weakening of operational and strategic ties between GENS and Genting will also result in GENS’s rating being notched down from its parent’s rating. Fitch assesses GENS’ standalone rating at ‘BBB’ - despite its operational and financial metrics being in line with Genting’s consolidated numbers - primarily due to its single-market exposure.