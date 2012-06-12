TEXT-Fitch affirms Lafarge at 'BB+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lafarge SA’s (Lafarge) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+’ with a Stable Outlook. The agency also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at ‘BB+'.

The affirmations and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch’s view that the group will continue to reduce debt and improve its credit metrics in 2012. Lafarge’s leverage as of end of 2011 was high, even for the current rating. In particular, funds from operations (FFO) net leverage was at 4.9x, meaning Lafarge has low financial flexibility. However, Fitch expects this ratio to improve to below 4.0x by end-2012, a level that would be in line with the current rating.

Fitch expects debt reduction and credit metric improvements to be mainly driven by the further reduction in capex and by additional disposal of non-core assets. In particular, Fitch deems the disposal plan, targeting EUR1bn of asset sales in 2012, to be pivotal for credit metrics to improve to the expected level. Therefore, any delay in the disposal process or the failure in achieving the targeted amount would represent a negative rating factor. Fitch projects capex will decline to EUR800m-EUR900m, in line with the company’s target, as a result of the reduction in expansion capex that should more than offset the expected increase in maintenance capex.

Under its conservative assumptions, Fitch does not forecast operating cash flow to materially improve in 2012 compared to 2011. The agency continues to see difficult trading conditions for the cement and construction businesses, due to persisting weak demand in Europe and cost inflation in emerging countries. Q112 results showed a better trend in some geographical areas (North America) and some improvement in prices. By contrast, demand in Europe continued to be weak, also due to unfavourable weather conditions.

In Fitch’s view, cost inflation and margin deterioration, especially in emerging markets, remain the main issues. Lafarge is implementing a cost reduction plan targeting EUR500m savings in two years, of which at least EUR400m will be reached in 2012. However, Fitch expects parts of these savings to be offset by cost inflation, particularly on energy.

Further deterioration in trading conditions, affecting operating cash flow and resulting in a sustained negative free cash flow (FCF), in a funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge cover ratio below 3.0x and to a FFO net leverage remaining constantly at about 4.0x, would put negative pressure on the ratings.

An improvement in the operating performance, allowing maintenance of positive FCF on a sustained basis and a FFO fixed charge cover ratio consistently above 3.5x and a faster deleveraging, achieved via operating cash flow or extraordinary measures or disposals, with FFO net leverage improving to around 3.0x, could lead to a rating upgrade.

Lafarge’s liquidity profile remains good. At March 2012, it had EUR2.6bn cash and undrawn committed facilities of EUR3.4bn vs. debt maturities for the following 12 months of EUR2.6bn. The maturity profile is well-balanced and Lafarge is not in need of any significant refinancing in 2012.

Lafarge’s ratings continue to reflect its strong business profile and the solid global market positioning in the cement industry and in related building materials markets. The group’s position is supported by its above-average geographical diversification, with presence in more than 70 countries. Lafarge benefits from a well-established presence in mature markets and increased exposure to fast-growing emerging markets. Its EBITDA margin remains among the highest in the sector.