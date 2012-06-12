TEXT-Fitch:Polish utilities face PLN40bn funding challenge until 2015

June 12 - Fitch Ratings says that Polish utilities PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (PGE; ‘BBB+'/Stable), Tauron Polska Energia S.A. (Tauron; ‘BBB’/Stable), ENEA S.A. (‘BBB’/Stable) and Energa S.A (‘BBB-'/Stable) have made substantial progress in changing their inherited funding structures and securing funding for heavy investments in the generation fleet and the distribution grid in the mid-term. However, the PLN40bn (EUR9.3bn) funding requirement until 2015 (including around PLN6.8bn of refinancing) represents a challenge which will require a more diversified approach to funding sources, resulting in higher average funding costs and a substantial hike in leverage.

At year-end 2011, the Polish utilities remained unleveraged with PGE and ENEA having a net cash position of PLN1.8bn and PLN2.6bn, respectively, close to zero leverage for Energa and net debt to EBITDA of 1.4x for Tauron. The combined gross debt of the four Fitch-rated utilities totalled around PLN8.6bn and net debt to EBITDA averaged close to zero. This picture is expected to change drastically as necessary investments in the next few years will need to be funded to a large extent with external funds. Fitch expects that by end-2015, the sector’s gross debt will grow to around PLN41bn, while net debt to EBITDA is expected to increase to around 2x on average. The latter is already factored into Fitch’s analysis and is therefore unlikely to result in ratings pressure as long as the investment and related funding process is conducted in line with the agency’s base case assumptions.

In the past few years, the utilities have overcome many of the weaknesses of their inherited debt structures, dating from the era prior to the creation of four integrated utilities, among other factors by refinancing old credit facilities at the operating company levels and replacing them with funding at the holding level. PGE and Tauron successfully resolved structural subordination issues in 2010 and 2011.

The Polish utilities - which tend to prioritise borrowing from domestic banks in local currency - largely completed the refinancing exercise by accessing low-cost banking loans with medium-term maturities, which were structured as bond programmes. In 2011, Tauron and Energa continued to borrow money from local banks to fund M&A activity (Tauron) or capex plans (Energa), whereas PGE and ENEA used a portion of their cash cushion to fund capex.

The current financing mix is supplemented by loans granted by international financing institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank and Nordic Investment Bank. These lenders offer long-term maturities and relatively low-cost financing, but require stricter control of fund utilisation and more complex legal documentation. Fitch anticipates that these lenders will remain keen to provide funding for long-term infrastructure projects including distribution grids that benefit from a stable legal and regulatory framework.

Progress in arranging external funding from local banking sources in 2011 and H112, including the current efforts of Tauron and ENEA, is evident, but Fitch believes that further lending at historically low rates will be more difficult to achieve. While the Polish banking sector’s appetite for utility risk appears far from saturation, smaller banks that could not participate in financings arranged for to date have higher funding costs and are therefore likely to offer higher rates for future financing, unlike large arrangers that have already built significant exposure to the sector.

Moreover, the utilities are keen on financings with long maturities as this better suits their asset bases. These may be unavailable at commercial banks, which prefer to lend funds with maturities between three to five years. Therefore, utilities may have to diversify their funding sources further to include domestic bonds and Eurobonds.

Fitch believes that, in addition to further bank funding, the next funding stop will be domestic bond investors: pension and investment funds as well as insurance companies who have significant appetite for utilities credit risk and so far have had limited opportunity to obtain exposure to the sector.

The Eurobond market could also offer Polish utilities the desired long-term maturities, but this is likely to come at a higher cost than local funding. This is because Fitch anticipates that Eurobond investors will demand higher credit margins than domestic banks, which benefit from cross-selling opportunities. In addition, Polish utilities might have to pay a premium for being “first-time issuers”, unlike Czech utility CEZ a.s. (‘A-'/Stable) which is a frequent issuer. Another concern for some European investors may be the high dependence on coal in the Polish utilities’ generation mix, which is viewed unfavourably in the context of EU energy policies designed to contain emissions.

Despite likely higher costs involved in funding diversification efforts, Fitch does not expect the average cost of debt for Polish utilities to increase dramatically. The agency will update market participants on funding efforts and related credit implication of the Polish utilities as the implementation of their investment programmes further unfolds.