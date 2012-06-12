FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch upgrades MMFSL DA March 2010 - 1
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 9:57 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch upgrades MMFSL DA March 2010 - 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA March 2010 - 1, an ABS transaction, as follows:

INR966m purchaser payouts upgraded to ‘Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade is based on a recent similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider (Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, ‘Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable)), the available credit enhancement, and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral to date. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractors. As of 26 April 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR753m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,118.7m.

According to the payout report of 26 April 2012, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.4% of the original pool receivables and 4.9% of the current pool receivables, which are within Fitch’s initial base case assumptions. The report also showed that 25.1% of the original pool receivables remained outstanding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.