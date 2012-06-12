TEXT-S&P affirms Spain's AC of Navarre 'A' rating;otlk neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 -

Overview

-- Spain’s Autonomous Community of Navarre benefits from a privileged institutional framework, and an export-oriented economy that is more competitive than Spain‘s.

-- While we expect a moderate weakening in Navarre’s budgetary performance in 2012, we also expect the government of Navarre to take appropriate measures to rebalance its accounts in 2013 and 2014.

-- We are affirming our ‘A’ rating on Navarre because we continue to consider that it has a stronger credit profile than its sovereign.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we may downgrade Navarre if we lower Spain’s sovereign credit ratings.

Rating Action

On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A’ long-term issuer credit rating on the Autonomous Community of Navarre. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

In accordance with our methodology for rating local and regional governments (LRGs), we rate Navarre above the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). We may rate an LRG up to two notches higher than its sovereign only if we consider that the LRG can maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario (see “Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign,” published Sept. 9, 2009).