TEXT-S&P assigns ratings in Dutch RMBS deal STORM 2012-III

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our credit ratings to STORM 2012-III’s class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands.

-- Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2012-III B.V.’s EUR803.8 million euro-denominated residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, STORM 2012-III also issued 8.1 Million euro-denominated unrated notes (see list below).

STORM 2012-III is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100% subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage originator in the Netherlands since 1980. Since April 2002, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) has held 70% of Obvion’s shares and ABP has held the remaining 30%. As of May 2012, Rabobank Nederland has 100% ownership of Obvion, after acquiring all of its shares.