TEXT-S&P rates FCT MTN's unsecured notes 'BBB+'
June 12, 2012 / 11:28 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates FCT MTN's unsecured notes 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB+’ issue rating to the unsecured notes issued by FCT MTN Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Ltd. (HSBCIT). HSBCIT, in its capacity as trustee of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT; BBB+/Stable/--), unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes.

The Singapore dollar (S$) 100 million of Series 005 (2.3%, due 2015) and Series 006 notes (2.85%, due 2017), are issued under the S$500 million multi-currency medium-term notes program of FCT MTN Pte. Ltd. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing short-term borrowings of FCT as well as to finance the investments of FCT, asset enhancement works initiated by FCT, and general working capital purposes of FCT.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Frasers Centrepoint Trust, May 7, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

