TEXT-S&P summary: Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd. ----------------- 12-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services equalizes the ratings on Hong Kong Mortgage Corp. Ltd. (HKMC) with the rating on Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+). This reflects our expectation of an “almost certain” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Hong Kong government--the sole owner of HKMC--in events of financial distress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
