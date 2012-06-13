FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Swire Properties' USD notes final 'A'
June 13, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Swire Properties' USD notes final 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited’s USD500m 4.375% notes due 2022 a final ‘A’ rating.

The notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by Swire Properties Limited (Swire Properties, ‘A’/Stable). The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 11 June 2012.

Swire Properties’ ratings are equalised with the rating of its 82% shareholder, Swire Pacific Limited (Swire Pacific, ‘A’/Stable) to reflect strong financial linkages between the two entities. At end-2011, Swire Pacific funded 74% of Swire Properties’ debt through loans. In addition, Swire Properties accounted for 67% and 75% of its parent’s consolidated EBITDA and assets, respectively.

