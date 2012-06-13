FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Singapore Power Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Singapore Power Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Singapore Power Ltd. -------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Mar-2008 AA-/-- AA-/--

31-May-2005 AA/-- AA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Singapore Power Ltd. (SingPower) reflects the consolidated credit profile of the company and its subsidiaries, including fully owned SP PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA: AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--) and SPI (Australia) Assets Pty Ltd. (A-/Stable/--), and 51%-owned SP AusNet Group (local currency A-/Stable/--). SingPower’s subsidiaries benefit from the company’s full or majority ownership and strategic direction. Any changes to the rating on SingPower are therefore likely to affect the ratings on the subsidiaries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
