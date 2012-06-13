TEXT-Fitch rates Korea Development Bank's senior CNH notes 'A+(exp)'

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Korea Development Bank’s (KDB) proposed long-term senior unsecured CNH-denominated notes an expected ‘A+(exp)'. The notes will be issued under the bank’s existing USD10bn global medium-term note programme last updated on 7 July 2011 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The issue size and tenor have yet to be determined.

The proceeds will be used for KDB’s general operations, including repayment of foreign currency obligations and extending foreign currency loans. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is at the same level as KDB’s Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating which in turn is equalised with South Korea’s sovereign rating, reflecting the de facto solvency guarantee by the government for KDB as per Article 44, KDB Act. In addition, Fitch expects that, if and when the government sells down its stake in KDB Financial Group (KDBFG), the holding company of KDB, the issue will be protected by a specific guarantee (for which the limit has yet to be set) by the government, if the maturity of the issue is one year or longer as per both Article 18-2 of the Act and the prospectus supplement.

As part of its plan to strengthen its retail franchise KDB intends to acquire the retail business of HSBC’s Seoul branches, which had retail deposits of KRW234.7bn and 11 branches at end-2011. Furthermore, the CEO of KDBFG reiterated their intention to list 10% of their stake in 2012 as part of the bank’s privatisation efforts.

KDB is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and 100%-owned by the government through KDBFG. Although KDB has been slated for privatisation since 2008, Fitch views that it is unlikely to complete the exercise in the foreseeable future due to uncertain capital markets and the lack of political consensus. The bank had 69 branches with total assets of KRW131.3trn and negligible retail deposits of KRW4.9trn at end-2011.